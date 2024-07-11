All sacked CSs should be audited, Gen Zs say as they vow to press for more demands

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 11- Following the move by President William Ruto to dissolve his entire cabinet, a section of youths popularly as Generation Zs have vowed to keep pressing the government until all their demands are met.

In a space held on X after the announcement by President Ruto, the youths stated that this is only the beginning of their fight towards a better country.

They promised to keep the pressure on, until all the concerns raised during the Finance Bill 2024 protests are met.

“We have to be very petty, today we have had a win let us not get tired. We need to show them it is not business as usual,” said one of the listeners on the X Space.

In addition to the CSs being sent home, Gen Zs have suggested that all of them should be audited and held accountable if they had any cases going on.

They have expressed determination of not succumbing to any games, saying the President might be deterring them from the course.

“President Ruto is full of ‘cards’ we need to be sure which one he is playing, the first card we saw, he went and united with Raila, what is his endgame?” said another.

They also want a reshuffling of all the Permanent Secretaries (PS) once the new CSs with clean track records are in as a step to fighting corruption.

“On corruption, we are far from the end of it, after this, let us now look into The County government, it is where corruption is rampant,” they said.

They are hopeful that the protests they have been conducting are not in vain.

This comes after president Ruto on Thursday, announced the dismissal of al his Cabinet Secretaries, Ruto said only his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi of the Foreign Affairs docket remain.

“Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General

Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” Ruto said, “but my Deputy is not affected.”

