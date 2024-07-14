All Kware Police Officers Transferred as Investigation into Mukuru Female Bodies Intensify

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – All police officers stationed at Kware Police Station in Mukuru Slums, Nairobi, have been transferred following the discovery of at least eight female bodies at an abandoned quarry in the area.

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said that the officers will be replaced by a new team to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation into the incident.

This move comes as investigators explore the possibility of cult activities, serial killers, or rogue medical practitioners being involved.

Kanja made the announcement on Sunday, July 14, as officials continued to search for more bodies at the Kware dumpsite.

Preliminary investigations reveal that all eight bodies recovered were female and severely dismembered.

“Nairobi Funeral Home is currently preserving eight bodies. Investigations reveal that all recovered bodies were female, severely dismembered, and in various states of decomposition,” Kanja stated.

He indicated that it will take police and investigative agencies 21 days to unravel the mystery behind the dismembered bodies found at the Kware dumpsite in Embakasi South Constituency.

Kanja made these revelations during a press conference attended by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin, acting Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat, his Administration Police counterpart James Kamau, and other senior officers at Jogoo House.

The acting IG assured that those responsible for the heinous acts would be held accountable after thorough investigations.

“In this difficult time, we stand with the community and remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice. Let us remember that these are lives lost, and they have families,” Kanja said.

“We appeal to the public to avoid speculation and give room for the investigation.”

He urged the public to collaborate with the homicide investigation unit at the DCI or report any information to the nearest police station.

“We appeal to residents of Kware and the country at large to be patient, calm, and give officers time to conclude the investigations so that we can bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice,” he added.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin revealed that police are pursuing several leads, including possible links to cult activities, serial killers, or rogue medical practitioners.

“We have been able to recover 8 bodies. Six plus the two of yesterday that were in various levels of decomposition. You will realize that the modus operandi was almost the same. And if you look at the age, between 18 to 30, if you look at the gender, these are all female. If you look at the way the bodies have been sliced and packaged, it is all the same. If you look at the place where the bodies were thrown at the dumpsite, just one spot,” Amin said.

“So what are we really looking at? Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities? Are we dealing with serial killers that are also associated with criminal activities? We even could be dealing with rogue medical practitioners that are dealing with criminal activities. All these are hypotheses that as investigators we have tried to bring on board.”

Amin emphasized the deployment of the best investigators and urged for patience and collaboration from the public.

“We have deployed our best investigators, our homicide team which is one of the best and which as a country we should be proud of. I am convinced that in the fullness of time we are going to address this matter. I am pleading for patience and collaboration from members of the public,” he added.

