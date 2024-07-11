Connect with us

Attorney General Justin Muturi.

NATIONAL NEWS

AG Muturi refutes claims president Ruto does not consult him

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Attorney General Justin Muturi has refuted claims by a local daily that president William Ruto does not consult him despite being the state’s chief adviser.

Muturi in a statement expressed deep concern over what he describes as an inaccurate and misleading reporting.

He asserted that the article undermines the integrity of his office and violates media ethics, emphasizing that the statement attributed to him in the article was taken completely out of context.

“The misquotation is misleading to the Kenyan public and undermines the integrity of the Office of the Attorney General contrary to the tenets of the Constitution and the Media Council Act,” stated the press release,” read the statement in part.

Then publication had eluded that president William Ruto did not consult the AG on an array of issues including the deployment of the military on the streets, police brutality during the youth led anti government demos as well as the formation of the public debt audit task force

According to the Attorney General, the article’s publication violates several provisions of the Media Council Act, including the requirements for accuracy, fairness, and respect for the dignity of individuals.

He underscored his commitment to upholding professional and ethical standards in media reporting as stipulated in the Act.

Muturi vowed legal actions against the publication, seeking to have the article retracted.

His statement comes in the wake of calls by the youths, gen-z’s on president William Ruto to step aside coupled by a backlash at the head  of state over the formation of the multisectoral engagement seeking to quell the unrest mounted by the youths over the state of affairs in the country.

