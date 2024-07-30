Connect with us

The Fifth Ordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Social Development, Labour, and Employment (STC-SDLE-5) is running under the theme: "Social Agenda 2063: Promoting Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) Ecosystems".

Africa

African ministers, experts meet in Addis in social development reform push

The event which began on Monday will feature experts' session from 29 – 31 July followed by the Ministers from August 1- 2.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 — Government ministers and over 300 experts from across Africa are meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to discuss, evaluate, and endorse strategies aimed at boosting social development, labour, and ethical employment.

The Fifth Ordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Social Development, Labour, and Employment (STC-SDLE-5) is running under the theme: “Social Agenda 2063: Promoting Social and Solidarity Economy (SSE) Ecosystems,”

The event which began on Monday will feature experts’ session from 29 – 31 July followed by the Ministers from August 1- 2.

“A 10-year Social and Solidarity Economy has been developed as a significant policy framework to support RECs and Member States, involving multi-sectoral and multi-partner collaboration. This framework ensures that interventions encompass the needs and address the gaps in programs targeted at different demographics,” said Angela Martins, Acting Director – Directorate of Sports, Culture and Social Development.

The STC will review specific roadmaps aimed at implementing policies and strategies in areas such as social protection, social and solidarity economy, labour migration, youth employment, child marriage, female genital mutilation, and the exploitation and abuse of children.

Additionally, the STC will receive knowledge products offering insights into wage issues in Africa and the operationalization of dialogue mechanisms related to labour migration.

Focus of the session is on the Social Solidarity Economy which balances economic, social, and environmental goals.

The SSE fosters solidarity, democracy, and mutualism, prioritizing collective gains over individual benefits. SSE entities operate based on principles of voluntary cooperation, mutual aid, democratic governance, and social purpose over capital.

These organizations play a crucial role in social services, poverty reduction, job creation, community development, environmental protection, and the empowerment of marginalized groups.

“To ensure the success of our initiatives, we must turn our discussions into actions and implement strategies that deliver tangible improvements,” said Mahmout Moussa (Chad), the incoming Chair of the STC.

This STC’s priorities are rooted in several AUC-led commitments, which among them is the Ouagadougou + 10 Declaration and Plan of Action 2004, which emphasized prioritizing employment creation within economic and social policies.

This declaration highlighted the need for political leadership, youth and women empowerment, social protection, productivity, labour migration, and regional integration.

This is further redirected by the African Union’s Agenda 2063, underscoring a human rights approach to eradicating poverty and inequality, advocating for solidarity, self-reliance, and social cohesion as essential components of sustainable development.

“The people we represent in this meeting—from the citizens in our villages, cities, towns, and neighborhoods; the workers in our factories; the business community in our countries—all have one demand: let Africa Walk the talk! We cannot afford to have good strategies and frameworks that gather dust on our shelves,” said Jacqueline Mugo, the Secretary General of Businessafrica.

Experts and ministers will also take stock of progress on strategies adopted during the Fourth Session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Social Development, Labour and Employment (STC-SDLE-4), which include policies on ageing, ending child marriage, eliminating female genital mutilation, and ending online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

They will also review frameworks for ending harmful practices, protecting migrant workers’ rights, establishing integrated labour market information systems, developing model migrant welfare programs, and guidelines on bilateral labour agreements.

