Activists root for independent observers in Kware probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — An alliance of rights activists is calling for the inclusion of independent observers in a probe over dumped bodies at a quarry in Embakasi’s Kware area.

The activists the Police Reforms Working Group Kenya (PRWG-K) and Civic Freedoms Forums (CFF) made the call on Saturday amid the retrieval of more body parts concealed in sacks.

“To ensure that the Forensic Death Investigation Process – that is Postmortems should be done together with independent observers,” the alliance told news reporters in Nairobi.

The activists emphasised the need to relocate all recovered bodies to a common location for preservation awaiting forensic death investigation.

The KHRC-led group made the statement amid unease over the discovery of additional human remains on Saturday.

They called on the National Construction Authority to close all open quarries.

The alliance further urged the government to establish a National Missing Persons Database.

It restated the call for accountability amid assurances by President William Ruto who Saturday reaffirmed his non-tolerance to State-sanctioned abductions, disappearances and murders.

Ruto remarked even as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced a forensic examination of 6 bodies recovered from a quarry in Mukuru slums amid a call for accountability.

The agency’s Director Mohamed Amin announced the ongoing forensic probe Friday evening as he called on the public to cooperate with authorities.

”Homicide detectives and officers from the Forensics Division of the DCI are currently analyzing samples to identify the bodies,” Amin said.

