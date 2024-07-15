Activist Bikeri withdraws suit against DP Gachagua over Noordin Haji remarks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Activist Fredrick Bikeri has withdrawn a petition where he was seeking Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to withdraw remarks he made against National intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji.

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, Bikeri notified the High Court that he intended to withdraw the matter.

“Take notice that the applicant herein, Fredrick Bikeri wishes to wholly and voluntarily withdraw the entire suit dated 28th June 2024 with no orders as to costs,” the notice of withdrawal read.

Bikeri had earlier described the remarks against Haji as “untruthful, inciting, and unlawful” and do not meet the expected standards for a Public Officer under Articles 73 and 75 of the Constitution, as well as the Leadership and Integrity Act.

“The statements made by the 2nd Respondent during a press conference held on Wednesday, 25th June 2024, are misconceived, improper, untruthful, and unlawful. They were made with the intent to incite hatred against the concerned party and fall short of the standards expected from a public officer of his position as the Deputy President of Kenya,” reads the court papers.

