Acclaimed contest for rangers kicks off with 24 participating African States

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31-The Wildlife Ranger Challenge (WRC) has kicked off, a two-month series of extreme fitness challenges designed to showcase the demanding role of wildlife rangers and raise millions of dollars to conserve Africa’s natural landscapes.

Over 170 wildlife ranger teams from 24 African countries are participating in the WRC, an annual event that is now in its fifth year.

Challenges which begin with the marking the World Ranger Day encompass rigorous mental and physical tasks, culminating in a multi-nation half-marathon on September 21, 2024, across Africa’s stunning but remote landscapes.

Precious Malapane, Operations Manager and K9 Unit Ranger at Southern African Wildlife College, emphasized the importance of the WRC in supporting rangers as “nature’s eyes and ears” and expanding their presence on the ground to safeguard wildlife for future generations.

“The more funds that are raised through WRC, the more boots on the ground there will be to protect the natural world,” Malapane said.

“It is our duty to make sure we protect wildlife for future generations. I don’t want my children to know about Rhino from photographs, they need to see them alive, free and walking on the savanna.”

Organized by Tusk and the Game Rangers Association of Africa (GRAA), with support from the Scheinberg Relief Fund, the event has already raised over $18.5 million since its inception in 2020.

These funds have supported more than 13,300 wildlife rangers who protect over 60 million hectares across Africa.

Wildlife rangers play a critical role in protecting species and ecosystems, often enduring harsh conditions, long hours, and significant risks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Their responsibilities range from anti-poaching operations and law enforcement to habitat monitoring, environmental education, and emergency response.

The WRC aims to elevate the profile of wildlife rangers, showcasing their diverse roles and challenges while raising essential funds for conservation efforts and fostering a supportive community among participants.

Charlie Mayhew, Founder and President of Tusk, highlighted the urgent need to invest in wildlife rangers amid global threats like climate change, which have already caused significant biodiversity loss.

“One pragmatic strategy to help halt the loss of nature is to fully recognise, respect and invest in the vital work of wildlife rangers: thousands of brave men and women who work as guardians of vast areas of the planet’s land and water,”Mayhew said.

Andrew Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of GRAA, state that despite the risks they take and their key contribution to conservation, Africa’s wildlife rangers are often undervalued, under-resourced, under-paid and under-equipped.

Campbell stressed the need for greater recognition and support for rangers who are key in global conservation efforts.

“In order to protect the planet’s remaining biodiversity, we must fully recognise that wildlife rangers are key workers of conservation and are integral to urgent global efforts to maintain the world’s ecological balance,”

The Wildlife Ranger Challenge not only raises crucial funds but also enhances working conditions, provides professional training, and supplies essential equipment to improve ranger effectiveness and safety in the field.

Nick Bubb, CEO of Tusk, pointed out that events like the WRC are essential in mobilizing international support and grants needed to meet biodiversity and climate goals, such as the 30×30 biodiversity plan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author