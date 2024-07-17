A new renaissance in luxury rail travel: introducing Kenya Railways premium service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Since time immemorial, rail travel has held a special place in the hearts of travelers worldwide.

As one of the oldest modes of transport, rail travel delivers on comfort, efficiency and the romance of the journey itself.

In recent years, rail travel across the world has experienced a fundamental shift in terms of upgrading its services.

Railways have become more than just reliable means of transport and more of extraordinary adventures characterised by high levels of luxury and sophistication.

Looking at it from a global perspective, there are plenty of train services that continue to prove the undeniable shift.

In Europe, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express has gained popularity for its iconic blue and gold carriages, it also offers one of the most luxurious train journeys in the world.

Passengers experience gourmet dining, opulent cabins and an adventurous journey as they travel through Europe in classic 1920s style.

Regarded as one of the most luxurious trains in India, the Maharajas’ Express offers a royal experience reminiscent of the luxury of Indian royalty.

With lavish interiors, fine dining, and off-train excursions to iconic landmarks, this train journey is truly unforgettable.

Closer to home, The Blue Train in South Africa is synonymous with luxury rail travel. Connecting Pretoria and Cape Town, this train offers extravagant suites, fine dining, and breath-taking views of the African landscape as it winds its way through the country.

In Kenya, railway defines the whole essence of Kenya’s history. Dating back to 1896, when the construction of the line began, rail transport has undergone a significant evolution.

The first railway line to be constructed was the metre gauge railway whose main purpose was to provide Uganda with access to the sea, thereby facilitating trade.

As time went by, rail transport became more than just a mode of transport aimed at facilitating trade and enhancing economic growth. It evolved into a vital part of the social fabric, connecting communities, enabling the movement of people for work and leisure.

A new chapter for rail travel in Kenya began in 2017 with the introduction of the Madaraka Express Passenger Service, which has become a household favourite among travellers.

Passengers continue to prefer this service due to its guaranteed safety, reliability and convenience.

Since its inception, the service has transported an impressive 12 million passengers, a clear indication of its incredible impact.

In the spirit of constant innovation and improvement, the service is set to experience an upgrade through the introduction of the KR Premium Service. This service is for every passenger who resonates with sophisticated and luxury travel.

Imagine a travel experience where every minute detail is well thought out to suit the needs of every passenger. Well, that is exactly what the KR Premium Service is all about.

First off, the coach will only accommodate 28 passengers providing ample legroom and personal space. In addition to this, the seats are designed to recline fully into beds for ultimate relaxation throughout the journey.

Aside from additional storage options catering to the needs of travellers with extra baggage, the KR Premium Service includes designated shoe storage space, allowing passengers to neatly store their shoes.

The service also includes automated window shutters, and seats that can rotate to face any direction transforming the journey to a luxurious experience.

The Premium Class Service is not merely about the high-end amenities but it is more focused on providing the passenger with a pleasant and luxurious experience. Segregated from other compartments, the premium coach offers privacy and exclusivity ensuring passengers are in a position to work, relax or simple enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Additionally, Premium Class passengers will have access to VIP lounges and benefit from priority boarding and disembarkation at terminals, adding to the already existing convenience to their journey.

That is not all! Passengers in business class will be treated to premium dining and refreshments, complimentary beverages, and a dedicated crew trained specifically for this coach.

If you enjoy some entertainment while travelling, then the KR Premium Service is perfect for you. A collection of entertainment items ranging from music, comics and more awaits.

The introduction of the KR Premium Service is a revolutionary move; it can be described as a paradigm shift that is set to redefine the entire essence of luxury rail travel in Kenya. It shows an undeniable attention to detail, unmatched comfort and commitment to exceptional customer service.

There has never been a more opportune time to experience the KR Premium Service than now. With the Premium class service, every passenger is assured of an unforgettable experience.

Get ready to upgrade your travel standards as you experience the epitome of luxury rail travel!

Article written by Kenya Railways Managing Director – Philip J. Mainga EBS

