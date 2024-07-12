President Ruto appoints Arandu as Commissioner of Prisons

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – President William Ruto has appointed Patrick Mwiti Arandu as the Commissioner of Prisons.

Arandu replaces Brigadier (rtd) John Warioba who will now proceed on terminal leave.

