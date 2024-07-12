President Ruto appoints Arandu as Commissioner of Prisons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – President William Ruto has appointed Patrick Mwiti Arandu as the Commissioner of Prisons.
Arandu replaces Brigadier (rtd) John Warioba who will now proceed on terminal leave.
NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Bodies concealed in sacks have been found at Kware dumpsite near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi. Human rights...
The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating Omondi's death to determine if police were involved.
Members of the National Police Service (NPS) face accusations of involvement in unlawful acts, while Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has remained silent...
In its ruling, the apex court faulted the decision by the Court of Appeal
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The High Court has declared the Social Health Insurance Act unconstitutional. A three judge bench comprising Justices Alfred Mabeya,...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an incident were a man is suspected to have killed his...
The former CS indicated that she will forever be grateful for the opportunity given to her by the Head of State to serve Kenyans.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – High court has declared the commission of inquiry into the Shakahola massacre illegal. This follows a suit filed by...