9,121 households to receive electricity in Phase 5 of Last Mile project

According to Kenya Power, more than nine thousand households will be connected to the grid under Phase V of the project.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Last Mile Connectivity Project (LMCP) has been boosted with Sh1.85 billion grant from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The households are located within four counties namely; Nakuru, Kilifi, Kwale and Nyandarua were JICA is financing other key energy projects.

“We expect to connect all the targeted households across the four counties by January 2025. The Company is committed to fast-tracking electricity connection across the country to achieve universal access to electricity. We thank JICA for the grant which will go a long way to enable these households to access electricity and transform their livelihoods,” said Rosemary Oduor, Kenya Power’s General Manager for Commercial Services and Sales.

The JICA grant comes two months after Kenya Power signed twenty-six contracts for the implementation of Phase IV of the Last Mile Connectivity Project.

The Sh27 billion project is funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Union (EU) and the European Investment Bank (EIB). It will connect a total of 280,000 new customers to the grid by November 2025.

Funded to the tune of Sh73.1 billion to date, the Last Mile Connectivity Project is anchored on the Kenya National Electrification Strategy that was developed in 2015 to speed up electricity access for households and businesses in Kenya.

Kenya Power is the implementing agency of the project on behalf of the Government.

Since its inception in 2015, the Last Mile Connectivity Project has significantly contributed to the growth of the electricity access rate in the county which currently stands at 76% with 9.6 million households connected to the grid.

A total of 746,867 households have been connected to the grid under the first three phases of the Last Mile Project at a cost of Sh51.1 billion.

This success is primarily hinged on maximizing the efficiency of existing distribution transformers by connecting every household within 600m of the transformer as well as the installation of new transformers to serve households outside this radius.

