90-year-old man handed 30-year jail term for defiling daughter, 6

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 — A 90-year-old man from Kilifi was on Friday handed 30 years in jail for defiling his six-year-old stepdaughter.

Senior Resident Magistrate Daniel Sifuma Sitati found Kea Katana Mdudu, guilty of the offense under Section 8(1) and 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions(ODPP) disclosed that Mdudu committed the crime on July 16, 2019, in Mwaeba Pangani village, Tsangalaweni, Ganze Sub County, Kilifi County.

“The Magistrate noted that the prosecution, represented by Ridhwan Mohamed, successfully proved the case beyond reasonable doubt through testimonies from five witnesses, including the victim,” ODPP said.

The court noted that the convict’s actions fell below societal standards hence the sentence.

During the trial, the victim’s mother recounted leaving her daughter in Mdudu’s care while she attended to her business.

“Upon returning, she discovered the abuse occurring on their matrimonial bed,” ODPP said.

She then alerted neighbors, who intervened and detained Mdudu until the police arrived. Mdudu was subsequently arrested and charged.

Magistrate Sitati stated that the substantial prison sentence serves as a deterrent against defilement and other sexual and gender-based violence offenses in the county.

