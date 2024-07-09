Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyans walking in Nairobi /FILE

Kenya

9 in 10 Kenyans oppose tax hike on petroleum products – Survey

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 24 – 9 out of 10 Kenyans oppose any government’s move to increase taxes on petroleum products.

The findings have been disclosed by Afrobarometer, a Pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.

The survey, which interviewed 2,400 Kenyans, found that only 3 out of 10 support raising tax revenues to reduce government borrowing.

“What Kenyans think about taxation it is better to pay less taxes, even if it means there will be fewer services provided by the government,” the survey revealed.

While President William Ruto’s administration aims to become self-reliant and reduce borrowing through its tax strategy, 6 in 10 Kenyans blame the government’s poor economic management for the rising cost of living.

With the skyrocketing cost of living, 6 out of 10 Kenyans feel the country is headed in the wrong direction with only 4 in 10 Kenyans thinking it’s going in the right direction.

The survey was conducted between April 11, 2024, and May 3, 2024.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Public urged to submit written statements on suitability of 10 CS nominees

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 24- The National Assembly has asked the public to submit their memoranda regarding the 10 Cabinet Secretaries nominees ahead of their...

3 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Patrick Aranduh sworn in as Commissioner General of Prisons

Arandu is set to replace Brigadier John Wariobah who is proceeding on terminal leave pending the end of his tenure of Office.

1 hour ago
Journalists have raised concerns over being targeted by the police during anti-govt protest in what is perceived as attempts by the state to intimidate the scribes from doing their work. Journalists have raised concerns over being targeted by the police during anti-govt protest in what is perceived as attempts by the state to intimidate the scribes from doing their work.

Kenya

Journalists in Nairobi to stage protest against police brutality

NAIROBI, Kenya July 24 – Journalists in Nairobi were on Wednesday set to hold a peaceful protest against police brutality targeting reporters covering anti-government...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Demand Action on Juja MP Koimburi Over Bribery Claims in Finance Bill Vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23 – Juja legislator George Koimburi has sparked outrage among his colleagues after claiming that MPs received Sh2 million in bribes...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto stirs House debate after surprise Duale, Tuya swap

Ruto swapped Defence nominee Aden Duale with Environment's Soipan Tuya marking a sudden change from his announcement on Friday, July 19.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police lob teargas to disperse protestors in Mombasa

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 23 – Police were on Tuesday forced to use teargas to disperse anti-government protesters on Moi Avenue in Mombasa. Tens of...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JKIA not being sold, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has allayed fears that the government is mulling the sale of Jomo Kenyatta International...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Defence PS Mariru holds talks on Defence cooperation with India’s delegation in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru on Monday held bilateral discussions with a delegation from India who paid a courtesy...

23 hours ago