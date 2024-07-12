Connect with us

DCI investigating suspect who dismembered wife in Nandi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an incident were a man is suspected to have killed his wife and dumped her dismembered body in Nandi and Uasin Gishu Counties.

According to the investigative agency, the mother of four was reported missing by her husband 24 hours after she left her workplace last month.

The man who is the prime suspect in the murder case, told the DCI that his wife went missing after breakfast which contradicted statements by his children and accomplice.

“Probing the case, Homicide detectives jointly with their Kapseret counterparts have so far established that the deceased left her workplace minutes to 7pm in company of her husband on June 22nd, and contrary to the suspect’s testimony that they boarded a matatu home, a cctv footage obtained confirmed that they left in a Toyota Succeed hired by the husband. The wife never arrived home,” said DCI.

Some of the deceased dismembered body parts were discovered stuffed a gunny bag on 24thof June, dumped beside a road in a village within Nandi County and later that day, another set of the body (head and upper limbs) were discovered beside a road at Lamaiywet village within Uasin Gishu County.

“It was after this discovery that the husband made a missing person report at Eldoret Police Station at 6.40pm,” the directorate noted.

The rest of the body parts were discovered in a clear polythene bag beside a road in Mutwot village in Nandi County.

“An autopsy report conducted in the presence of the husband, other family members and two advocates indicated that the deceased had suffered severe neck injuries and blunt force trauma to the head,” DCI said.

The husband was arrested following his inconsistencies and the circumstantial evidence implicating him.

“He and his co-accused have since been arraigned and custodial orders granted to the detectives to complete the investigation,” said the directorate.

The matter is set to be mentioned at the Eldoret court on July 11, 2024.

