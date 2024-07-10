730 Kenyan deportees have been returned to the country since 2022: Mudavadi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has revealed that 730 Kenyan deportees have been returned to the country for various reasons since 2022.

Mudavadi while answering audit queries at the senate plenary disclosed that the number includes 186 of those in 2022, 378 in 2023 and 166 in 2024.

”The state department of immigration and citizen services has informed that 730 Kenyans have been deported into the country since 2022 based on different grounds,” he stated.

Mudavadi who doubles up as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs asserted that Kenya has signed an agreement with South Africa regarding the rerun of Kenyan nationals refused entry in South Africa that grants the deportees necessary travel documents back to the country.

Likewise, he disclosed that 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2002 with Saudi Arabia topping the list accounting for 166 of those lives.

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates account for 58 and 51 lives lost respectively with Iraq, Bahrain and Kuwait accounting for 25, 10 and 5 deaths respectively.

He added that the government is in the process of negotiating with the countries where Kenyans are in a bid to improve working conditions while abroad.

”We are improving on our negotiations on labor employment agreements with various countries to make them more refined for Kenyans,” he said.

