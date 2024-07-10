Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi/FILE/OPCS

NATIONAL NEWS

730 Kenyan deportees have been returned to the country since 2022: Mudavadi

Mudavadi while answering audit queries at the senate plenary disclosed that the number includes 186 of those in 2022, 378 in 2023 and 166 in 2024.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has revealed that 730 Kenyan deportees have been returned to the country for various reasons since 2022.

Mudavadi while answering audit queries at the senate plenary disclosed that the number includes 186 of those in 2022, 378 in 2023 and 166 in 2024.

”The state department of immigration and citizen services has informed that 730 Kenyans have been deported into the country since 2022 based on different grounds,” he stated.

Mudavadi who doubles up as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs asserted that Kenya has signed an agreement with South Africa regarding the rerun of Kenyan nationals refused entry in South Africa that grants the deportees necessary travel documents back to the country.

Likewise, he disclosed that 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2002 with Saudi Arabia topping the list accounting for 166 of those lives.

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates account for 58 and 51 lives lost respectively with Iraq, Bahrain and Kuwait accounting for 25, 10 and 5 deaths respectively.

He added that the government is in the process of negotiating with the countries where Kenyans are in a bid to improve working conditions while abroad.

”We are improving on our negotiations on labor employment agreements with various countries to make them more refined for Kenyans,” he said.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UK pledges support for Kenya’s electoral reforms after IEBC Bill assent

According to British high commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan, this is a great step towards election preparedness.

6 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK calls for Chebochok’s resignation as Tea factory Director

She further criticised the IEBC for clearing him to run for the post.

16 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh165bn in pending bills owed to contractors slowing development, CS Murkomen says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says Sh165 billion in pending bills owed to road contractors is slowing...

31 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

(VIDEO) Govt says it has no budget provision to settle Sh150m blood money for Kenyan facing execution in Saudi Arabia

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ministry of Health to post 552 medical interns immediately, Nakhumicha says

Nakhumicha stated that the medics will be posted using the 2024/2025 financial year budget.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Prison warden arrested while protesting outside Parliament

He was arrested while carrying a placard written “We want justice, not your condolences,” while dressed in blood-stained white dustcoat.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has no budget to pay blood money for Munyakho: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says there is no budget provision from the government to pay the Sh150 million...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2002, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says at least 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2002. Appearing...

2 hours ago
Advertisement