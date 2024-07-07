Connect with us

7 people killed in Garissa-Mwingi road accident

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Seven people have lost their lives with several others injured following an accident along the Garissa-Mwingi road in the early hours of Friday.

According to a police report, the accident occurred at the Katumba trading center area and involved a Nairobi bound bus with 50 passengers on board and a stationary trailer.

Police indicated that the bus driver unsuccessfully attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and was in the process of returning to his lane when the incident occurred.

”On reaching at the location of the accident, he was trying to overtake an unknown motor vehicle which did not stop after the accident and as he was trying to get back to his lane in order to avoid a head on collision, rammed into the near side of a motor vehicle registration number KBW 788H/ZG 0936 Mercedes Benz trailer ferrying gypsum from Garissa direction and had stalled on the road due to mechanical breakdown,” read the report in part.

Police say officers promptly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and investigations to establish more leads relating to the accident are underway.

