A group of miners during efforts to retrieve the last person trapped inside the Abimbo goldmine /FILE

7 people killed following gold mine shaft collapse in Siaya

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 2 – Seven people have been killed following a gold mine shaft collapse in Rarieda, Siaya.

According to police, the incident occured in Lumba village in Central Asembo location when the mine hole caved in.

The seven were among eleven miners who were trapped when the mine walls caved in.

Four of the miners were lucky after they escaped but with critical injuries.

Siaya County police boss Cleti Kimaiyo, who confirmed the incident said those who escaped were rushed to Bondo hospital for medical attention.

“The mine field has been cordoned off and police officers are manning the area,” Kimaiyo stated.

Locals led by the area Member of County Assembly (MCA) Gordon Onguru linked the tragedy to weak walls occasioned by the use of explosives to crack the stones around the region.

“We will wait for investigations but I highly think the collapse has been occasioned by explosives being used in the mines,” said the MCA.

All the 7 dead bodies have been retried by the help of the locals and taken to Bondo hospital mortuary for preservation.

