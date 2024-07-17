Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto. /PCS/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

67pc of Kenyans support President Ruto’s decision to dissolve cabinet

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – 67 percent of Kenyans support the move by President William Ruto to dissolve cabinet.

According to the survey by Politrack Africa 71 percent want ministries reduced to at least 15.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Editors Guild demands speedy probe on attacks against journalists covering protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – The Editors’ Guild has demanded a speedy probe on attacks against journalists covering the ongoing Gen Z-led antigovernment protests....

6 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans want Kindiki, Duale, Chirchir, 4 others re-appointed to Cabinet – Politrack Africa

According to the study by Politrack Africa, 64.6 percent want Defense CSs Aden Duale reappointed while 54.3 percent rooted for Davis Chirchir.

16 mins ago

Kenya

Journalist Macharia Gaitho mistakenly arrested, released

The police expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing that they do not target journalists.

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto, Museveni condemn Trump assassination attempt as a threat to democracy

President Ruto expressed Kenya's solidarity with the United States saying Nairobi stands firm in upholding shared values.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto petitioned to create Coroner General Office for transparent death investigations

A coroner is a government-appointed official responsible for investigating unexplained deaths through formal inquiries.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court allows DCI to detain serial killer Khalisia for 30 days to complete probe

The directions were given by the Makadara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi following an application by the investigative agency.

20 hours ago

County News

Counties face Sh20bn budget cut as Ruto declines Allocation Bill

The downward revision that will see the equitable share for devolved units decline from a proposed Sh400 billion to Sh380 billion became apparent on...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Motorists Oppose Govt’s Move To Hike Road Maintenance Levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has opposed the government’s move to hike the road maintenance and fuel levy...

22 hours ago