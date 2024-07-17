67pc of Kenyans support President Ruto’s decision to dissolve cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – 67 percent of Kenyans support the move by President William Ruto to dissolve cabinet.
According to the survey by Politrack Africa 71 percent want ministries reduced to at least 15.
NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – The Editors’ Guild has demanded a speedy probe on attacks against journalists covering the ongoing Gen Z-led antigovernment protests....
According to the study by Politrack Africa, 64.6 percent want Defense CSs Aden Duale reappointed while 54.3 percent rooted for Davis Chirchir.
The police expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing that they do not target journalists.
President Ruto expressed Kenya's solidarity with the United States saying Nairobi stands firm in upholding shared values.
A coroner is a government-appointed official responsible for investigating unexplained deaths through formal inquiries.
The directions were given by the Makadara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi following an application by the investigative agency.
The downward revision that will see the equitable share for devolved units decline from a proposed Sh400 billion to Sh380 billion became apparent on...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has opposed the government’s move to hike the road maintenance and fuel levy...