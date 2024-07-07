60-year-old man lynched after killing Wife over Sh30 church offering

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIAYA, Kenya, Jul 7 – A 60-year-old man was lynched in Siaya on Sunday after fatally stabbing his wife following a quarrel over Sh30 meant for a church offering.

The woman, aged 55, had accused her husband of stealing the church tithe, leading to a violent confrontation, according to police quoting locals.

The man then picked up a knife and stabbed his wife multiple times, killing her on the spot.

Their daughter, who was at home during the incident, escaped unhurt, but their 24-year-old son sustained serious injuries as he tried to intervene.

“The couple was at home with their 22-year-old daughter when the disagreement arose,” said the report.

“The father attacked the son, aged 24 years, and stabbed him in the neck and left leg, but he survived,” the report further stated.

The son was rushed to a local hospital as neighbours, alerted by the commotion, responded.

Realizing the man had killed his wife, the neighbours descended on him and lynched him. He was rushed to Siaya Referral Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The son who sustained injuries was rushed to Ratuoro Health Centre.

The bodies of the couple were preserved at the Siaya Referral Hospital mortuary.

