Haitians demonstrate in the capital Port-au-Prince against the possible establishment of an armed international security force in the country, which is spiraling into gang violence

World

40 migrants killed after boat catches fire off Haiti

This devastating event demonstrates the crucial need for safe and legal pathways for migration, said Gregoire Goodstein, the head of the IOM in Haiti.

Published

UNITED NATIONS, July 20 (Xinhua) — At least 40 migrants have died and several others were injured after a boat they were travelling in caught fire off northern Haiti, a UN spokesman said on Friday, quoting the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“Two days ago, according to the Haitian National Office for Migration, the boat, carrying over 80 people, departed from Labadee en route to the Turks and Caicos Islands, a 250-kilometer journey,” said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at a daily briefing. At least 40 migrants have died, and several others were injured after their boat caught fire off Cap Haïtien in northern Haiti, he said. Forty-one surviving migrants were rescued by the Haitian Coast Guard and are currently receiving medical care, food, water, and psychosocial support provided by the IOM, in support of the national authorities, said the spokesman. Eleven migrants were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment, including burns, he added.

This devastating event demonstrates the crucial need for safe and legal pathways for migration, said Gregoire Goodstein, the head of the IOM in Haiti. According to the IOM, more than 86,000 migrants have been forcibly returned to Haiti by neighboring countries this year. 

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China's national news agency as well as a global news and information network.

In this article:, ,
