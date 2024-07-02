320 Tibetan Buddhist monks graduate in Lhasa – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

About 320 Tibetan Buddhist monks completed their academic studies at the Xizang College of Buddhism in Lhasa, Xizang autonomous region, and participated in a graduation ceremony recently.

During the ceremony on Sunday, the new graduates received various academic degrees and were presented with graduation certificates by the officials.

Of the graduates, nine young living Buddhas who captivated the audience with a collective recitation at the junior middle school graduation ceremony. Their showcase of calligraphy works and dharma debating prowess underscored their dedication to both spiritual and academic pursuits.

