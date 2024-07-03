Connect with us

Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

3 witnesses lined-up to testify against cult leader Mackenzie

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 8 – Three witnesses are scheduled to testify against cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 94 other suspects this week.

Mackenzie and co-accused facing charges related to 13 acts of terrorism connected to the deaths of more than 436 people, whose bodies were exhumed from Shakahola Forest.

Today, Shanzu Principal Magistrate Leah Juma ordered media representatives to leave the court premises, citing the need to protect the identity of a witness under the Witness Protection Program.

All suspects were present in court, and the witness, fully covered to avoid identification.

The court has scheduled witness testimonies for four days this week, from Monday to Thursday. Additional testimonies will be heard from July 22 to 25.

NATIONAL NEWS

