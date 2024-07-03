Connect with us

3 senior officials in Gachagua’s office questioned over protest planning

Gachagua had on June 26 fingered the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji for allegedly scheming to paint him and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as the main financiers of the protests that have since claimed at least fifty lives.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has questioned tree senior officials in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office over they role in planning anti-government protests.

Top allies of President Ruto have accussed unnamed officials, including a Nyeri-based politician, of providing monetary support for protestors who stomed Parlaiment on June 25, and subsequently demanded for President William Ruto’s removal from office.

The investigation came amid calls from a section of lawmakers in the ruling UDA party to interriogate officials in Gachagua’s office.

He made the claim a day after President Ruto called out the protesctors labelling the “anarchists”. President Ruto subsequenty would later drop the Finance Bill 2024 which stirred youth-led protests.

“Yesterday, Noordin Haji was trying to put up a team together and propaganda and attribute the chaos to leaders including myself and former President Uhuru Kenyatta. It is very clear and the President has admitted that the protests were caused by the anger of Kenyans on the Finance Bill,” Gachagua said in a televised media briefing.

Tuesday’s investigation came amid a reported plan to marshal support to impeach Gachagua for sabotaging Ruto’s administration.

Kahiga dares Gachagua impeachment schemers, vows ‘far-reaching’ consequences

Reacting to the scheme, Gachagua’s associate, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, warned lawmakers plotting to impeach Gachagua of “far-reaching” consequences from Mt Kenya region.

“I want to tell those MPs spending sleepless nights planning how to impeach Gachagua to bring the motion to the National Assembly. We will deal with it but they must be aware that this will alter the political equation of this region,” said Kahiga.

