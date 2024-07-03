Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

3-Judge bench declines petition seeking to suspend Affordable Housing Levy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – A three-judge bench has declined a petition seeking to suspend the Affordable Housing Levy.

According to the bench, allowing the application will be against public interest.

It instead ordered that the petitions challenging the Act be heard on priority basis.

“Having considered the public interest tilts in favour of not granting the order,” the court noted.

The court pointed out that the applicants have not made a case to warrant the issuance of conservatory orders.

The application were dismissed for want of merit and prioritized.

