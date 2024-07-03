3 Chinese tourists killed in Kajiado road accident

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Three Chinese tourists tragically lost their lives on Thursday after the van they were travelling in overturned on the Oloitoktok-Emali Road in Kajiado County.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango said the accident occurred at 8 am.S=

She said the vehicle which was en route to Nairobi from Amboseli National Park, was carrying six Chinese tourists at the time of the accident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the rear left wheel of the van detached from the axle, causing the driver to lose control before it veered off the road and overturned.

The three fatalities were confirmed at the Kilome Nursing and Maternity Hospital in Emali, where all the victims were taken for treatment.

The Police Spokesperson said the remaining three passengers are currently receiving treatment in critical condition.

This tragic incident adds to the alarming road safety situation in Kenya, where at least 4,000 people are killed annually in road accidents.

According to official traffic police statistics, these accidents are often attributed to poor road conditions or careless driving.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

