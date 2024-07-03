Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

3 alleged kidnappers killed, 6 injured in botched child abduction attempt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 — Three people lost their lives Friday after they were attacked by an irate mob for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children in Kakamega’s Butere area.

Police say the incident involved individuals who were riding in a minivan. They included seven non-locals and a local driver.

“Eight(8) occupants of whom seven (7) are Somali nationals and one Luo male adult Stephen Ochung who was the driver tried to kidnap two children,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The alleged victims, both pupils of Mulwa Primary School, were rescued by members of the public.

“Police officers visited the scene and found nine suspects having been subjected to mob injustice,” the report read.

Preliminary reports indicate that the one suspect, a resident of Ibokolo Sub-location in Butere Sub-county, was called by the said driver after he was cornered by the irate members of public. Those who lost their lives include the driver.

Six suspects sustained panga cuts and were rescued and taken to Butere Sub-County Hospital in critical condition.

Police recovered two identity cards from the scene.

“Bodies were taken to Butere funeral home awaiting identification and postmortem,” police said.

Authorities have since opened an inquest into the incident.

