President William Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

25pc of Kenyans support govt austerity measures – TIFA Poll

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Twenty-five percent of the Kenyans polled in a just released study conducted by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) have listed cutting down of government spending as one of the primary demands from Gen-Z demonstrations that most Kenyans support.

The poll which was released on Thursday identifies fighting youth unemployment (21 percent), lowering cost of living (18 percent), fighting graft (14 percent) and resignation of President William Ruto (12 percent) among other key concerns.

Initially sparked by the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, the protests have escalated into violent events, resulting in loss of life and widespread destruction.

Other issues identified by respondents include accountability of the government officials, lowering taxes, reconstituting IEBC, removal of Cabinet Secretaries, withdrawal of Finance Bill, audit of public debt, hiring of intern doctors and investigating police who shot protestors.

According to the poll which was conducted between July 16-17, 67 percent of Kenyans support the move by President William Ruto to dissolve his cabinet while only an overall 13 per cent do not support the dissolution

Most of the respondents (90pc) who supported the dissolution of the cabinet were affiliated with Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

86 percent of respondents allied to the Azimio Coalition supported the move.

53 percent of Kenyans state that none of the Cabinet Secretaries should have been retained.

“The general consensus against retaining any Cabinet Secretaries indicates a widespread desire for comprehensive governmental change and new leadership,” Tifa noted.

Of those who state that few good CSs should have been retained is 38 per cent, while eight per cent said all CSs should have been retained.

The poll was conducted with a sample size of 1,507 which was distributed across the counties proportionate to population size.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

