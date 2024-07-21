21 people caught after illegal UEFA Euro 2024 gambling – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 21 people from three groups have been captured last week by Beijing police on suspicion of organizing online football gambling.

The Beijing Public Security Bureau announced the capture on Wednesday, saying that it was the result of its campaign against violations and crimes during the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024.

The police also confiscated lots of bank cards and electronic devices that the suspects used for betting on ball games, according to a statement of the bureau.

Stressing the hazard of gambling, the police reminded people, especially football fans, to be more sensible while watching matches and enhance legal awareness to disgusting harmful information from abundant data in cyberspace.

In addition, the police called for residents to strengthen protection of privacy, not open or register gambling websites, nor blindly believe match-related text messages sent by strangers to prevent themselves from being cheated.

The police said that the campaign will be continued to further help maintain the order of public security, welcoming the public to provide clues involving online gambling.

