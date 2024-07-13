13 pupils injured after school bus crashed in Kwale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 — At least 13 pupils were injured on Friday evening following a road crash involving a school bus along Majoreni Vanga Road in Kwale’s Lunga Lunga area.

Police said that the bus was carrying about 95 pupils from Majoreni Primary School and Junior Secondary School at the time of the incident.

Police described the incident as a “serious accident” saying the victims sustained hand, chest, leg and head injuries.

“They [Pupils] were heading to their homes within Majoren Hoods after attending inter-school games,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

All the victims were rushed to Msambweni County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

The incident came months after a spate of similar incidents that claimed dozens of lives.

In March, at least 11 students from Kenyatta University, lost their lives in a collision involving their bus and a trailer in Maungu on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The students were heading to Mombasa on a trip from Nairobi.

Ten students died on the spot while another was pronounced dead in hospital.

Another forty-two life-threatening injuries.

