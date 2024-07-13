Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A crash scene of an accident involving a Kenyatta University bus and a trailer in Maungu on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on March 18, 2024/POLICE

County News

13 pupils injured after school bus crashed in Kwale

Police described the incident as a “serious accident” saying the victims sustained hand, chest, leg and head injuries.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 — At least 13 pupils were injured on Friday evening following a road crash involving a school bus along Majoreni Vanga Road in Kwale’s Lunga Lunga area.

Police said that the bus was carrying about 95 pupils from Majoreni Primary School and Junior Secondary School at the time of the incident.

Police described the incident as a “serious accident” saying the victims sustained hand, chest, leg and head injuries.

“They [Pupils] were heading to their homes within Majoren Hoods after attending inter-school games,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

All the victims were rushed to Msambweni County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

The incident came months after a spate of similar incidents that claimed dozens of lives.

In March, at least 11 students from Kenyatta University, lost their lives in a collision involving their bus and a trailer in Maungu on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The students were heading to Mombasa on a trip from Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ten students died on the spot while another was pronounced dead in hospital.

Another forty-two life-threatening injuries.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Expressway cleared following self-involving trailer truck crash

NPS reported that the incident led to a serious injury but did not divulge further details.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 alleged kidnappers killed, 6 injured in botched child abduction attempt

The alleged victims, both pupils of Mulwa Primary School, were rescued by members of the public.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I corrected Ichung’wah over Gen Z remarks: President Ruto on X-Space

Ichung’wah had stated that the Gen Z protesters lacked financial problems as they boarded cabs, flaunting smartphones and retreating to eat at KFC.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto faces furious young people in online debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President William Ruto has apologised for police brutality in an online forum with anti-tax protesters on the social media...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Send me the pictures and videos of ‘killer’ cop; I will deal with him: Ruto

President Ruto made the pledge on Friday while responding to concerns raised by Kenyans on X, who decried the heavy-handedness by security agents during...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anyone who lost their family members in the alleged Githurai ‘massacre’ should come forward: President Ruto

President Ruto responded to questions from Kenyans, maintaining that the reported figure of 200 deaths at the hands of security agents was greatly exaggerated.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto appoints task force to audit Kenya’s public debt

President Ruto said Friday a continuous outcry by Kenyans over the country's debt burden that has impacted their daily lives informed the move.

20 hours ago
Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth. Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth.

Kenya

Remorseful Ruto pursues Kenyans’ love in new image shift

It seems President Ruto, likened to Zacchaeus the Biblical chief tax collector, is finally yielding—or as the Swahili phrase goes, "Zakaya ameshuka."

21 hours ago
Advertisement