NATIONAL NEWS

Zakayo come down, Kisumu demonstrators against Finance Bill chant

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 20 – A man in Kisumu on several occasions imitates the biblical Zakayo by climbing a top tree during demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

The man in a stripped t-shirt would come down after the demonstrators pleaded with him to come down.

“Zakayo come down,” chanted the demonstrators.

Once down, the demonstrators would burst into cheers before embarking on a march along the lakeside city streets.

The peaceful demonstrators who had marched from Kondele towards the city centre terminated their march at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground.

All through, there were no presence of the police on the streets.

However, a group of youths, would then march out of the grounds pouring into Jomo Kenyatta highway carrying twigs.

The group grew bigger as they diverted towards Kisumu Central Police station.

Lighting borne fires, the demonstrators pelted the station with stones before the officers in anti riot gears responded by firing teargas.

In this article:
