WMA Condemns Obstruction of Healthcare Amid Kenya Protests; Security Tightened Nationwide

There was tight security in Nairobi and other parts as demonstrations rocked the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June – 27 The World Medical Association (WMA) has voiced deep concern over the unfolding protests in Kenya, demanding unrestricted access for healthcare personnel and ambulances amidst escalating tensions.

In a statement issued today, WMA President Dr. Lujain AlQodmani emphasized the critical need for medical professionals to provide care without hindrance, regardless of the political circumstances.
“Doctors and healthcare professionals must be able to assist wounded individuals, whether they are protestors or government supporters.

It is unacceptable to obstruct them from fulfilling their medical duties,” Dr. AlQodmani stated firmly.
The WMA’s statement comes in solidarity with the Kenya Medical Association’s call for unhindered access to treat the injured during the ongoing demonstrations. They urge the Kenyan government to ensure the safety and respect of medical personnel, allowing them to operate freely even in challenging and volatile situations.

“We insist on the ability to perform our duties without interference from police or any form of intimidation,” Dr. AlQodmani added. “Providing medical assistance in emergencies is not only an ethical obligation but a fundamental human right that must be upheld without compromise.”

The security situation in Nairobi has intensified ahead of planned protests, with heavily armed personnel deployed around Parliament and other strategic locations. Water cannons and armored vehicles

Water cannons and armored vehicles have been stationed at key points in Nairobi, including the National Assembly and Supreme Court areas, following previous clashes that resulted in fatalities. Anti-riot police are enforcing strict controls in the Central Business District and other major towns like Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru, anticipating further unrest.
Reports of healthcare personnel being detained or obstructed from assisting the injured have raised alarm globally. The WMA condemns any actions that hinder medical neutrality and urges the immediate release of any detained healthcare professionals.
In response to the heightened security measures, a mass gathering convened on X-spaces last night, drawing over 100,000 participants discussing economic concerns and governance issues.

President Ruto’s recent announcement regarding the Finance Bill 2024, seen by some as too little, too late, has not quelled public discontent over recent events.
The situation remains tense as demonstrators plan to march towards State House amid tightened security measures. The WMA continues to monitor developments closely, emphasizing the importance of protecting medical personnel and ensuring they can perform their duties without impediment.

Comments
