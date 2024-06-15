We’re committed to efficient management of labour mobility: Njogu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Roseline Njogu has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing labour mobility in Kenya through the concerted efforts of various government ministries and departmental agencies.

Speaking Friday in Embu County during the final day of the Mt. Kenya East Job Fair held at the Moi Stadium, PS Njogu said that all key stakeholders are working tirelessly to streamline processes and provide accurate information to the public.

Additionally, she said that the government is working towards creating policies that facilitate the smooth and safe movement of the Kenyan workforce abroad.

“This whole-of-government approach is promoting the efficient management of all aspects of labour mobility, from training and certification to placement and protection through the implementation of the Global Labour Market Strategy,” she added.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who graced the event, lauded the lauded the multi-stakeholder organizers for holding such an event at a point when the country is full of skilled, talented and youthful population who are ready for the international labour market.

The State Department for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Principal Secretary (PS) Esther Muoria, underscored the importance of the job fairs which she said offers a platform to link skilled workforce at the grassroots with the opportunities available in the international labour market.

CBET model

PS Muoria said the State Department for TVET is in the process of implementing Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) and Dual Training Model.

The CBET model seeks to ensure TVET trainees gain top notch industrial skills that will enable them to fit in the ever-changing industrial skills in the local and international labour market.

The event was part of the Mashinani engagement, through which the State Department for Diaspora Affairs intends to hold job fairs in all the regions to; sensitize the Kenyan public on the job opportunities available abroad, provide procedural and documentation guidance on labour migration, and enlighten Kenyans on the benefits & challenges of labour migration.

Similarly, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs is working on a Kazi Majuu Portal, a platform that will allow Kenyans to explore oversees jobs online.

