We have a dysfunctional NIS, DP Gachagua claims after Finance Bill flop

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 26 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says the National Intelligence Service (NIS) failed to advise him President William Ruto that Kenyans will reject the Finance Bill.

Speaking during a press conference in Mombasa on Wednesday, the DP says that the unit instead fed him with lies linking him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the chaos.

He has now called for the resignation of NIS Director General Noordin Haji.

“The security sector was caught off-guard by the intensity of the protests. Had NIS DG Noordin Haji done his job, we would not be where we are today,” he stated.

