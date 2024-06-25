NATIONAL NEWS
VIDEO; Violence at Kenyan Parliament leaves at least 5 protesters dead after Finance Bill was passed
VIDEO; Death, destruction as Finance Bill protests rock Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and other towns
At least 5 people were killed and several others injured when protesters stormed Parliament moments after the Finance Bill was passed.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Safaricom now says the slow internet speeds being experienced are due to outage of two of its undersea cables....
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – Protestors have set City Hall, home to the Nairobi City County offices, ablaze amid escalating Anti-Finance Bill demonstrations across...
NAIROBI, June 25 (Xinhua) — The European Union (EU) announced Monday that it has approved its first-ever assistance measure under the European Peace Facility,...
The government has dropped some of the contentious proposals, but it has done little to assuage public anger.