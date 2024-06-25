Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

VIDEO; Violence at Kenyan Parliament leaves at least 5 protesters dead after Finance Bill was passed

Published

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

VIDEO; Death, destruction as Finance Bill protests rock Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and other towns

About The Author Sharon Resian See author's posts

10 mins ago

Top stories

President Ruto to Address Nation Amid Violent Finance Bill Protests That Left At Least 4 Dead

At least 5 people were killed and several others injured when protesters stormed Parliament moments after the Finance Bill was passed.

36 mins ago

Top stories

How Gen Z Literally #Occupied Parliament

At least four protesters were shot dead as police struggled to disperse rioters who had stormed Parliament following the passage of the controversial Finance...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom says slow internet speeds due to undersea cable outage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Safaricom now says the slow internet speeds being experienced are due to outage of two of its undersea cables....

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protestors Set City Hall Ablaze Amid Anti-Finance Bill Chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – Protestors have set City Hall, home to the Nairobi City County offices, ablaze amid escalating Anti-Finance Bill demonstrations across...

3 hours ago

Kenya

EU Approves $21.43mn Assistance Package For Kenyan Army

NAIROBI, June 25 (Xinhua) — The European Union (EU) announced Monday that it has approved its first-ever assistance measure under the European Peace Facility,...

5 hours ago

Top stories

BREAKING: At least 4 protesters shot dead outside Kenyan Parliament

Several people were shot by police after storming Parliament on June 25, 2024 when MPs passed the controverial Finance Bill.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s tax proposals that have triggered protests

The government has dropped some of the contentious proposals, but it has done little to assuage public anger.

5 hours ago
Advertisement