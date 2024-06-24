(VIDEO) President Ruto flags off the first 400 Kenyan police officers headed to Haiti

Popular
(VIDEO) Police to escort GenZ demos protesting against Finance Bill, Govt says but warns against lawlessness
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A ruling on whether Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s Press Secretary Salim Swaleh and 5 other co-accused will remain...
The legislator now avers that the words he made on the floor of the house were just a spur of the moment, which he...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations set for Tuesday must end by 6.30pm...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Police are set to provide security and guide Gen Z protests set for Tuesday. Speaking during a press conference...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – A group of national and international organizations has warned the government against limiting access to social and mass media...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A man has been charged with disclosing Personal data to a third party. Appearing at the Milimani Law Courts,...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has urged witnesses of Rex Masai’s shooting during Thursday protests in Nairobi to...