(VIDEO) Police to escort GenZ demos protesting against Finance Bill, Govt says but warns against lawlessness

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Seek 14-Day Detention for Mudavadi’s Press Secretary Salim Swaleh Pending Investigation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A ruling on whether Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s Press Secretary Salim Swaleh and 5 other co-accused will remain...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL DISASTER

Gen Zs backlash forces MP John Kiarie to apologize for dismissing demos as photoshopped images

The legislator now avers that the words he made on the floor of the house were just a spur of the moment, which he...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti finance bill protests should end by 6.30pm, or at sunset, CS Kindiki announces

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations set for Tuesday must end by 6.30pm...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police to provide security during tomorrow’s Gen Z protests – CS Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Police are set to provide security and guide Gen Z protests set for Tuesday. Speaking during a press conference...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Groups warn against internet shutdown amid anti-Finance Bill protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – A group of national and international organizations has warned the government against limiting access to social and mass media...

2 hours ago
NATIONAL NEWS

Man charged with disclosing Personal data to a third party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A man has been charged with disclosing Personal data to a third party. Appearing at the Milimani Law Courts,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA urges witnesses of Rex Masai’s shooting to volunteer information

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has urged witnesses of Rex Masai’s shooting during Thursday protests in Nairobi to...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto flags off first 400 police officers to Haiti

The officers are due to travel to Haiti on Tuesday to lead a United Nations-backed mission aimed at addressing gang violence.

4 hours ago
