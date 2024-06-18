(VIDEO) Police teargas and arrest “occupy parliament” protestors in Nairobi

Popular
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya’s government has scrapped some proposed taxes in this year’s controversial finance bill after a public outcry. The announcement...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has assured that immediate steps were being taken to ensure the safety of court premises,...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group will vote for the Finance Bill 2024 when it comes up for debate in the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has threatened legal action against Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei for banning the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenyan can now breathe a slight sigh of relief following the dropping of the proposed Excise duty on vegetable...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Police officers on Tuesday lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse a section of Occupy Parliament activists as they attempted...
The government had retracted the Sh100,000 cap for motor vehicles in a move that would have seen motor vehicle owners pay upward of Sh400,000...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The proposed 16 percent levy on bread has been dropped following a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by...