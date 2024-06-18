Connect with us

(VIDEO) Police teargas and arrest “occupy parliament” protestors in Nairobi

Published

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

Kenya scraps bread tax as protesters tear-gassed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya’s government has scrapped some proposed taxes in this year’s controversial finance bill after a public outcry. The announcement...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome promises to enhance security for Judges, Judicial officers, staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has assured that immediate steps were being taken to ensure the safety of court premises,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza MPs pledge to vote for the Finance Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group will vote for the Finance Bill 2024 when it comes up for debate in the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK condemns Police Ban on Finance Bill 2024 protests, threaten legal action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has threatened legal action against Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei for banning the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Relief for Kenyan as govt retracts proposed excise duty on vegetable oil

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenyan can now breathe a slight sigh of relief following the dropping of the proposed Excise duty on vegetable...

4 hours ago

World

Police lob teargas to disperse occupy parliament protestors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Police officers on Tuesday lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse a section of Occupy Parliament activists as they attempted...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reprieve for vehicle owners as govt drops proposed 2.5pc levy

The government had retracted the Sh100,000 cap for motor vehicles in a move that would have seen motor vehicle owners pay upward of Sh400,000...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt drops proposed 16pc VAT on bread, mobile money transfers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The proposed 16 percent levy on bread has been dropped following a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by...

6 hours ago