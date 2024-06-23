(VIDEO) I am very proud of our young people and we will engage them – Ruto

Popular
The organizations including Amnesty International, the Law Society, Kenya Medical Association, Defenders Coalition, the Independent Medical Legal Union and the Bloggers Association of Kenya...
The Finance Bill 2024 continues to provoke widespread anger among Gen Z, who pledge to escalate protests to pressure the government into withdrawing it.
Mudavadi warned the failure of the Bill could be exploited by those opposed to the government to force President Ruto out of office and...
Delegates allied to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja expressed frustration over repeated postponements during a protest at Hustler Centre on Friday/COURTESY
Nairobi, Kenya, June 21 – The mother of Rex Kanyike Masai, a 29-year-old man shot dead by police during Thursday’s anti-Finance Bill protests, has...
The youth was shot dead on Moi Avenue on Thursday evening.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has lauded Members of Parliament for choosing courage and voting to have the Finance Bill,...
NAIROBI, June 19 (Xinhua) — The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) announced on Wednesday that it has secured a contribution of 37 million...