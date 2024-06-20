VIDEO; GEN-Z Protesters march in Nairobi against punitive taxes

NAIROBI Kenya, Jun 20-A multitude of Generation Z protesting against the Finance Bill 2024 stormed the streets of Nairobi.
Thousands of youthful protesters took to the streets, chanting Anti-Finance Bill 2024 and waving anti-government placards.
The Bill sailed through with 204 votes in favour and 115 against in what has angered Kenyans across the country, mainly the youth who...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – A police officer lost both his fore arms Tuesday during the anti-Finance Bill when a teargas canister exploded on...
The attacks occurred during protests staged against the Finance Bill 2024 that seeks to raise the cost of living through heavy taxes.
Despite the organizers of the demonstration notifying the police of their intention to stage protests, Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei declared the protests illegal...
Unlike traditional protests often led by older youth and mobilized by politicians, Tuesday’s demonstration was notable for its younger participants and peaceful nature.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya’s government has scrapped some proposed taxes in this year’s controversial finance bill after a public outcry. The announcement...
