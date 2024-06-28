Veteran journalist Mutegi Njua is dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Veteran journalist Mutegi Njau is dead, his family has announced.

In a statement, the family indicated that Mutegi died peacefully Thursday evening at around 7 pm.

They described him as a “remarkable man whose generosity, sense of humor, and dedication to his career left a lasting impact on everyone he met.”

“He was not only the cornerstone of our family but also a cherished figure in our community.”

The statement indicated that they are now in the process of “arranging his funeral and will share the details within the next day or two. Your presence would be greatly appreciated as we gather to honor his memory.”

Mutegi, whose illustrious media career spanned decades, worked at leading media houses.

