US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Launches Annual Leadership Summit Amidst High-Level Dialogues

1 SHARES Share Tweet

June 18 – The VII Annual Leadership Summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) kicked off in Washington on Monday, marking the first high-level US-India dialogue post-Lok Sabha elections.

This prestigious summit aligns with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit to New Delhi for the Initiative of Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) Dialogue, as noted in a USISPF press release.

Billed as the most significant US-India gathering in Washington, D.C., the summit brings together a distinguished array of policymakers, business leaders, high-ranking political figures, senior officials, and key stakeholders from both countries. The event aims to discuss critical and emerging technology initiatives, US-India supply chain strengthening, and other vital bilateral issues.

The summit features key speakers including Republican Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), ranking member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Dan Sullivan (R-AK), ranking member of the Armed Services Committee. Senior White House officials Neera Tanden, Domestic Policy Advisor to President Biden, and Jonathan Finer, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor, will also address the gathering.

“The USISPF’s Annual Leadership Summit provides a unique platform for fostering dialogue and cooperation between the United States and India,” the release stated. Discussions will focus on the iCET initiative, strengthening US-India supply chains, securing a stronger Indo-Pacific with the Quad, and enhancing the commercial bilateral relationship.

USISPF board members, including Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM; Purna Saggurti, Vice Chairman of Bank of America; Ambassador Tim Roemer from APCO; and Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan, Charge d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, will participate in the summit alongside over 300 business and political leaders.

A significant highlight of the summit will be the honoring of Henry R. Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. L.P (KKR), with the 2024 Global Leadership Award for his unwavering commitment to enhancing the US-India relationship. “Under Kravis’ leadership, KKR has emerged as one of the largest investors in India,” the release noted.

John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF, praised Kravis, stating, “I am honored to present Henry Kravis with USISPF’s Annual Leadership Award. Henry recognized India’s potential long before others, and under his leadership, KKR has become a leading investor in India. We are grateful for Henry and KKR’s contributions to India, which have significantly impacted our goals and dreams for this country’s future.”

Echoing Chambers’ sentiments, Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, added, “We are delighted to honor Henry Kravis for his monumental efforts in fostering the US-India commercial partnership. His leadership and commitment have significantly boosted the economic ties between our two nations. He is a firm believer in India’s growth story and the US-India partnership.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Henry R. Kravis co-founded KKR in 1976 and serves as its co-executive chairman. Under his leadership, KKR has invested over USD 11 billion over the past two decades across the Indian healthcare, consumer, and tech sectors, creating thousands of jobs and contributing to the growth of the Indian economy.

“I am thrilled to accept this honor and grateful for the recognition,” said Kravis. “India has long been a key market for KKR due to its impressive growth, dynamic population, and innovative entrepreneurial and business community. We are committed to partnering with Indian companies to unlock opportunities both domestically and abroad.”

Past USISPF leadership summits have hosted notable figures such as Mike Pence, the former Vice President of the United States; Henry Kissinger, the former US Secretary of State; Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives; and Jared Kushner, the former Senior Advisor to President Trump. USISPF was also privileged to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, DC, during the historic state visit in June 2023.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) remains dedicated to creating a robust partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution focused on strengthening the US-India partnership in Washington, DC, and New Delhi, USISPF serves as a trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of both nations.

About The Author