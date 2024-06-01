Uhuru urges South Africa to fortify election technology, enhance logistics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for improved election technology and logistical planning to enhance efficiency and protect the integrity of South Africa’s future elections.

Kenyatta, the Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), presented the insights and recommendations in a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday.

“Ensuring the reliability of the Voter Management Device (VMD) is paramount,” Kenyatta stated, pointing to the device’s pivotal role in streamlining voter verification.

“By upgrading this technology, we can eliminate delays that have marred recent elections, ensuring timely and efficient voting procedures.”

The mission’s observations also highlighted the need for strengthening logistical operations.

“The late arrival of essential materials on election day is a significant concern,” Kenyatta noted.

“Timely delivery of these materials is vital to maintaining the flow of the electoral process and preventing disruptions that could undermine the democratic experience.”

With the introduction of a third ballot and a surge in registered voters, the AUEOM emphasized the necessity of increasing the number of voting stations.

“More voting stations would facilitate efficient voter processing, reduce wait times, and ensure that every South African can exercise their democratic right without unnecessary delays,” Kenyatta recommended.

Equity

A notable aspect of the mission’s recommendations was the call for political parties to actively support and promote female candidates.

“Ensuring equitable representation in candidate lists and leadership positions is crucial for fostering a more inclusive political environment,” Kenyatta asserted.

“This commitment to gender equity reflects broader democratic values and social justice.”

Kenyatta noted the 2024 elections hold significant weight for South Africa’s democratic future and political stability.

“Our mission notes that the 2024 elections are pivotal for the country’s democratic future and have implications for political stability within South Africa and the sub-region as well as Africa as a whole,” Kenyatta emphasized.

“South Africans freely exercised their constitutional right to vote and did so peacefully.”

Further, Kenyatta stressed the importance of addressing electoral grievances through established dispute mechanisms.

“Ensuring that concerns are resolved within the framework of the law is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the electoral process,” he stated.

Kenyatta reiterated improvements on technical, logistical, and representational challenges, will provide a roadmap for more efficient and equitable elections for the future.

“The steps we take today to enhance our electoral processes will pave the way for a stronger, more resilient democracy tomorrow,” he concluded.

