NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru in Nigeria for Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta is in Nigeria’s Benin city where he is set to take part in the annual Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue.

The dialogue, themed “Functional Education and Effective Political Leadership as a Panacea to Africa’s Growth and Development,” is set to bring on board an array of political leaders as well as policy makers from across the continent.

“The discussions will focus on the crucial role of education and the recruitment of effective political leaders in achieving the development goals of African nations,” read a post by the office of the retired president.

Earlier, the former head of state attended a state banquet hosted by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The event was held in honor of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, established in 2015 by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, focuses on promoting democracy, peace, and transformative change across Africa.

It is however not clear whether the retired president will give a keynote address during the event.

