UDA Suspends Grassroots Elections in Three Counties, Including Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – The ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), has suspended grassroots elections in three counties, including Nairobi, dealing a major blow to top candidates who have spent millions on campaigns.

The decision was made during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by party leader President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday night.

The meeting, attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and party Secretary General Cleophas Malala, was reportedly tense following weeks of political intrigues.

The party said in a statement that President Ruto asked the National Elections Board Chairman Anthony Mwaura to proceed with county-level elections in Homa Bay and Busia, whose constituency polls were not challenged.

He, however, directed that the elections in Narok and West Pokot, which have been contested in court, be suspended pending the outcome of the disputes.

“Where the courts have issued orders stopping the election, we have to postpone. We must respect court orders,” said the President.

In Nairobi, where two camps are at loggerheads over the election process, Ruto directed the Deputy President to lead negotiations that will result in a political settlement. “Nairobi’s polls can be held on the same day as the other two counties,” he said. Elections in Homa Bay and Busia will proceed as planned.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, who are contesting for the party’s chairmanship post in the city, are at odds over the formula to be used in the election.

Following open disagreements between Malala and the National Elections Board Chairman Antony Mwaura, the council appointed the latter as the official spokesperson on all election matters, sidelining Malala, who has been accused of causing discord within the party.

“Malala will no longer speak on anything about the elections; that is not his mandate. Only the Elections Board Chairman is now mandated,” another source said. During the meeting, the council also adopted a formula crafted by Ndindi Nyoro to hold a National Delegates Conference (NDC).

Other key resolutions include the adoption of full electronic voting to enhance accountability and fairness. Last week, one of the party’s founding members petitioned for the removal of Secretary General Malala. The petition, addressed to Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, was penned by Joseph Wabwire, Advocate and Chairperson of the UDA Founding Members Association (UFMA).

The petitioners expressed concerns about the unfolding political events and the party’s direction under Malala’s leadership. “UDA was founded to inaugurate a new brand of politics; the politics of inclusion united by the common goals and aspirations to prosper. The unity of vision, purpose, and ambition,” Wabwire said in the petition.

The petitioners accused Malala of openly defying the party’s leadership, spearheading division, nepotism, corruption, and embezzlement of UDA Party funds. They also accused him of gross violation of the party’s Constitution, gross misconduct, questionable character, and educational background.

The move comes after Malala returned from a trip to China on May 29 and fired a warning to some party leaders over their recent conduct. In a statement, Malala noted that he was aware of a growing pattern of indiscipline within the party, even directed at President William Ruto. “Your recent conduct not only undermines the party’s unity but also disrespects the leadership that you pledged to serve,” Malala said.

“Any attempts to disorient the UDA Party from the greater objectives is sufficient reason to sanction, punish, and expel those who do that. In future, we shall recommend formal leadership and orientation capacity building for new officials who join the Party to safeguard the integrity and eminence of the party,” Wabwire added.

