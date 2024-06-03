Connect with us

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda with Robert Monda who was impeached as Kisii Deputy Governor are seen here at a function in the county on June 3, 2024.

County News

Section of UDA Leaders in Kisii Vow to Escort DG Monda Back to Office Amid Impeachment Case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – UDA party leaders in Kisii have vowed to escort embattled Deputy Governor Dr. Robert Monda back to office after the High Court in Machakos blocked the gazettement of the new Deputy Governor.

Dr. Monda was impeached by both the county assembly and the Senate for gross violations of the constitution, misconduct, and criminal activities under domestic law, having served as deputy governor for less than two years.

Four petitions were filed in various courts, including Machakos, Milimani, and Kisii, which were consolidated. On June 20th, a court in Nyamira will rule on an application regarding Monda’s reinstatement.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda, leading UDA leaders in the region, vowed to support Monda’s return to office. Jhanda urged Monda not to hide in Nairobi but to come back to Kisii and serve the residents.

“Come back, we shall support you, and do not fear anyone,” Jhanda assured Monda during a funeral for Monda’s mother-in-law.

Former Kisii Central MCA Wilfred Yoge also pledged to provide security to the deputy governor.

The leaders highlighted the hostility faced by many officers working under Governor Arati, with some being interdicted and suspended. They also criticized the ongoing discussions to impeach the Speaker of the County Assembly, Dr. Philip Nyanumba, noting that the assembly has become a “house of impeachment.”

The court’s decision on June 20th will determine whether Monda will be allowed to stay in office as the legal battles continue.

About The Author

BERNARD MOMANYI

Bernard is the News Editor at Capital FM. He commands over a decade of experience in news gathering having worked in both print and electronic media. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Information Sciences (Moi University) and Master of Arts in Communication Studies-Development Communication (University of Nairobi).

See author's posts

