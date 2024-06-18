Connect with us

The delegates urged the party to instead focus on county elections to pick county-level officials including a Chairperson.

County News

UDA delegates in Embakasi East protest push to repeat grassroots polls

The caucus led by the party’s Chairperson in the area accused a faction led by 2022 MP aspirant Francis Mureithi on attempting to corrupt officials of the ruling party to force a rerun to achieve a predetermined outcome.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates in Nairobi’s Embakasi East have protested plans to repeat the constituency’s grassroots elections, terming a concluded exercise sufficient.

The Nairobi UDA Chairperson contest pitting Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja against Embakasi North MP James Gakuya.

They called on President William Ruto to crack the whip on those out to tarnish the party’s name.

