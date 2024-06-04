Connect with us

Tunnel under construction collapses in NW China’s Qinghai – China Daily

XINING — A tunnel under construction in Northwest China’s Qinghai province collapsed Tuesday afternoon, local authorities said.

The collapse occurred at Baimuxia Tunnel in Huzhu Tu autonomous county under the city of Haidong, according to the city’s emergency management bureau.

Rescue efforts are underway, and casualties are being investigated.

