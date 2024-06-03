Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Donald Trump.

Top stories

Trump joins TikTok, garners 3 million followers

His debut post garnered around 33 million views within 12 hours and has now received over 2.9 million likes. 

Published

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Xinhua) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday joined TikTok, a video social media platform that he tried to ban as president on national security grounds, attracting 3 million followers.

“It’s my honour,” Trump said in a video post, which showed the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee waving to the audience at an Ultimate Fighting Championship game in Newark, the most populous city in the U.S. state of New Jersey. 

To date, Trump has rapidly attracted more than 3 million followers. His debut post garnered around 33 million views within 12 hours and has now received over 2.9 million likes. Trump is currently embroiled in a series of criminal and civil lawsuits at the federal and local levels. 

He became the first former president in U.S. history convicted of a crime after a jury in New York on Thursday found him guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a bid to hide hush money payment to a porn star in 2016, shortly before the presidential election.

Trump’s 2024 presidential contender, U.S. President Joe Biden, had already launched a TikTok account in February with over 340,000 followers so far. 

TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance filed a legal challenge on May 7 against the U.S. government over a law forcing ByteDance to sell off the ultra-popular app or face a nationwide ban in the country.

Biden signed a TikTok ban bill into law in April after both houses of U.S. Congress passed it. The TikTok ban, citing unfounded national security concerns due to its Chinese ownership, has drawn widespread criticism from various quarters both within and outside the United States, with people questioning the motivations behind Washington’s suppression of the popular app, and raising concerns about constitutional rights and the principle of fair competition being violated.  

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Power cut across Nigeria as workers go on strike

Millions of Nigerians are without electricity after the national grid was shut down as part of a general strike over the rising cost of...

46 seconds ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LPG truck bursts into flames near Fedha estate

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – A truck ferrying  Liquefied Petroleum Gas on Monday exploded into flames near a bus terminus near Fedha estate in...

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Kagombe to undergo mental test ahead of Friday plea taking

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Gabriel Kagombe is set to undergo a mental test ahead of his plea taking...

30 mins ago

Top stories

China Sends Sh370 Million Aid to Kenya for Flood Recovery Efforts

The Chinese Embassy also donated 5 million KSh5 million to Mcedo Beijing School to aid in its reconstruction following the devastating floods.

36 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KICC management hails ruling affirming govt ownership of disputed land

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) management has lauded the High Court’s decision confirming that the government is the...

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CGIAR Announces Inaugural Science Week to Promote Sustainable Food Systems

Nairobi, Kenya, June 3 – CGIAR, the world’s largest publicly-funded research partnership dedicated to securing a sustainable future for food, nutrition, and climate, is...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KANU to appeal court ruling revoking KICC land title

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The Kenya African National Union (KANU) says it will appeal the court ruling revoking the Kenyatta International Convention Centre...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teenage motorist filmed beating Kenyan policeman arrested

Kenyan police have arrested a 19-year-old motorist who was filmed beating up a traffic policeman on a road in the capital, Nairobi. In a...

2 hours ago