Tremor felt in Nairobi and its environs

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – A moderate magnitude earth tremor has been felt across Nairobi and its environs, Armistice Security Consult International (ASCI) has reported.

The incident that occured in the early afternoon was widely felt by residents in the city and surrounding areas, causing a brief moment of panic but no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.

The tremor’s epicenter and exact magnitude are yet to be officially confirmed.

Many described the tremor as a sudden, shaking movement lasting a few seconds

