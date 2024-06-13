Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury proposes Sh657bn education budget

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13- Treasury has proposed that Sh657billion be allocated to the Education sector in the 2024/25 Financial Year.

While tabling the 2024/25 Financial budget before Parliament on Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u stated that Sh358 billion will be shared to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Sh142 billion for basic education, and Sh128billion for higher education and research.

He stated hat the technical and Vocational Training education will also receive Sh30.7 billion from the allocation.

He pointed out hat Sh9.1 billion will be channeled to Free Primary education, Sh61.9 billion  for free day secondary, Sh30.7 billion for Junior Secondary school capitation and Sh5 billion for the examinations fee waiver.

CS Ndung’u noted that the Sh657 billion o allocated to the education sector represent 27.6 percent of the total government expenditure.

“On improving Education outcomes the government continues to invest in education to create a level playing field for all Kenyan children. From this end I have proposed a total allocation of Sh 657 billion to the education sector,” he said.

The Sh 4 .0 trillion budget which is the second budget of Kenya Kwanza government aims to focus on the Bottom Up Transformation Agenda priorities where the National government has been allocated Sh2.3 trillion and Sh400 Billion for the county government.

