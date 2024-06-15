Connect with us

Eugene Wandera Wamalwa was arrested by its detectives and presented before the Kakamega Anti-Corruption Court where he denied the charges leveled against him/FILE

Top Vihiga surveyor remanded for graft after EACC-led arrest

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Vihiga County Principal Quantity Surveyor who went into hiding to evade the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) dragnet on Wednesday has been remanded at Kakamega GK Prison following his arrest on Friday.

EACC Saturday said that Eugene Wandera Wamalwa was arrested by its detectives and presented before the Kakamega Anti-Corruption Court where he denied the charges leveled against him.

Principal Magistrate Joseph Ndururi  ordered that he be remanded until July 1, when the court will deliver the ruling on bail.

The accused was to be charged alongside 11 other officials of Vihiga County Government arrested on Wednesday in an operation conducted concurrently in Nairobi, Eldoret, Kisumu and Vihiga counties.

The 11 were charged on Thursday before Kakamega Anti-Corruption Court for embezzling Sh17 million at the County Government through payments for non-existent works in purported construction of a Blood Transfusion Centre in Vihiga to help patients in critical condition.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, the suspects were each released on Sh 1 million bond or an alternative of Sh 300,000 cash bail.

The anti-graft agency apprehended the  suspects after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concurred with the recommendation to charge them with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, fraudulent acquisition of public property and uttering false documents.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

